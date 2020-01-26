Odyssey (OCN) Price Up 2% Over Last Week

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Odyssey has a total market capitalization of $2.75 million and $244,422.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Odyssey token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, FCoin, Bit-Z and LBank. During the last seven days, Odyssey has traded 2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.19 or 0.03245047 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011566 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00202597 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00030116 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00125830 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Odyssey

Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,363,027,594 tokens. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Odyssey is www.ocnex.net

Buying and Selling Odyssey

Odyssey can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, FCoin, HitBTC, Bittrex, Gate.io, Upbit, Bit-Z, Kucoin, LBank, IDEX and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

