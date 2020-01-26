OmiseGO Trading Up 1.5% Over Last Week (OMG)

OmiseGO (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 26th. OmiseGO has a total market capitalization of $112.13 million and $54.66 million worth of OmiseGO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OmiseGO token can now be bought for about $0.80 or 0.00009210 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OTCBTC, IDCM, Upbit and Liqui. Over the last week, OmiseGO has traded up 1.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007562 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000093 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000461 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000040 BTC.

OmiseGO Token Profile

OmiseGO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OmiseGO’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OmiseGO is /r/omise_go and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OmiseGO’s official website is omg.omise.co . OmiseGO’s official Twitter account is @omise_go

Buying and Selling OmiseGO

OmiseGO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Iquant, TDAX, Liqui, Gate.io, Neraex, Coinone, GOPAX, Binance, OKEx, Huobi, Bancor Network, ZB.COM, Exmo, Independent Reserve, IDAX, Coinrail, Cryptopia, Radar Relay, Livecoin, Hotbit, DigiFinex, Koinex, B2BX, ABCC, Upbit, OTCBTC, Bittrex, CoinExchange, Coinsuper, DragonEX, Braziliex, Mercatox, Zebpay, BigONE, BitForex, Coinnest, C2CX, FCoin, Ovis, Kyber Network, CoinEx, AirSwap, Bitbns, Poloniex, Bit-Z, BX Thailand, Cobinhood, COSS, Kucoin, Vebitcoin, TOPBTC, CoinBene, BitBay, Fatbtc, ChaoEX, DDEX, Crex24, Ethfinex, Tidex, Tokenomy, BitMart, IDEX, CoinTiger, Bithumb, HitBTC, IDCM and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmiseGO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmiseGO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OmiseGO using one of the exchanges listed above.

