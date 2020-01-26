OneSavings Bank PLC (LON:OSB) Receives GBX 492.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

OneSavings Bank PLC (LON:OSB) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 492.50 ($6.48).

A number of research analysts have commented on OSB shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of OneSavings Bank in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.71) price objective (up from GBX 480 ($6.31)) on shares of OneSavings Bank in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of OneSavings Bank in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OneSavings Bank in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th.

In other OneSavings Bank news, insider Andy Golding sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 438 ($5.76), for a total transaction of £1,095,000 ($1,440,410.42).

LON:OSB traded up GBX 11 ($0.14) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 420.40 ($5.53). 566,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,038. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 422.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 374.85. OneSavings Bank has a twelve month low of GBX 312.80 ($4.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 461 ($6.06). The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93.

OneSavings Bank Plc operates as a specialist lender and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. The company operates through two segments, Buy-to-Let/SME and Residential Mortgages. It offers fixed, notice, easy access, and regular savings products, including ISAs. The company also provides buy to let and commercial mortgages, as well as development loans to small and medium sized developers of residential property; first charge, second charge, and shared ownership residential mortgage loans; and personal and secured loans, as well as funding lines to non-bank finance companies secured against portfolios of financial assets, principally mortgages and leases.

