Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ooma, Inc. provides communications solutions and other connected services to small business, home and mobile users. The Company’s products include Ooma Office for small businesses, Business Promoter, Ooma Telo for home, Ooma end-point devices, Ooma Premier Service for Telo, Talkatone Application as well as caller identification, call-waiting and voice mail services. Ooma, Inc. is based in Palo Alto, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lowered Ooma from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.50 price target on shares of Ooma in a research report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine lowered Ooma from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ooma in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Ooma in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.90.

Shares of NYSE:OOMA traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.72. The company had a trading volume of 60,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. Ooma has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $16.60. The firm has a market cap of $286.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.16.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.22. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 48.71% and a negative net margin of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $39.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Ooma’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ooma will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Ooma news, VP James A. Gustke sold 2,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $33,475.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 120,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,550,095.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jenny C. Yeh sold 5,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total value of $83,111.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,483.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,582 shares of company stock valued at $181,476 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ooma during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Ooma by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Ooma during the 2nd quarter worth about $163,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ooma by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ooma by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based SaaS platform serves as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services. Its business and residential solutions deliver PureVoice high-definition voice quality, advanced functionality, and integration with mobile devices; and platform helps to create smart workplace and homes by offering communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications.

