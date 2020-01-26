OpGen Inc (NASDAQ:OPGN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

OpGen Inc (NASDAQ:OPGN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 211,200 shares, an increase of 308.5% from the December 31st total of 51,700 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 686,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OpGen stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of OpGen Inc (NASDAQ:OPGN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 71,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.41% of OpGen as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised OpGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded OpGen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. OpGen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.33.

OPGN traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 726,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,746. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. OpGen has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.64.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($3.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.60) by ($0.74). OpGen had a negative net margin of 397.44% and a negative return on equity of 662.90%. The business had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OpGen will post -6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

OpGen Company Profile

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services to combat infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.

