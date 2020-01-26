Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE:ORC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE:ORC) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.
Zacks has also assigned Orchid Island Capital an industry rank of 112 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ORC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st.
Shares of ORC stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.20. 1,304,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,631. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.91. Orchid Island Capital has a 1-year low of $5.04 and a 1-year high of $7.15. The firm has a market cap of $400.42 million, a PE ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 0.48.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.48%. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.57%.
Orchid Island Capital Company Profile
Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS; and structured Agency RMBS, including collateralized mortgage obligations, interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.
