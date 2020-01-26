Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE:ORC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE:ORC) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also assigned Orchid Island Capital an industry rank of 112 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Orchid Island Capital alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ORC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 332.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Orchid Island Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Orchid Island Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. 38.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ORC stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.20. 1,304,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,631. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.91. Orchid Island Capital has a 1-year low of $5.04 and a 1-year high of $7.15. The firm has a market cap of $400.42 million, a PE ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 0.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.48%. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.57%.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS; and structured Agency RMBS, including collateralized mortgage obligations, interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orchid Island Capital (ORC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orchid Island Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchid Island Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.