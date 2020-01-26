Oxford Lane Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXLC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXLC) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $10.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Oxford Lane Capital an industry rank of 237 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Oxford Lane Capital alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OXLC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oxford Lane Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Oxford Lane Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OXLC traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.02. 784,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,732. Oxford Lane Capital has a one year low of $8.02 and a one year high of $11.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.37.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.96%.

In other news, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.48 per share, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 210,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,350,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OXLC. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 83,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 42,722 shares in the last quarter. Selz Capital LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,632,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 119,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 13,446 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 155,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,993 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 12,008 shares in the last quarter.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oxford Lane Capital (OXLC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.