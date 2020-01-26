PAX Gold (PAXG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $14.63 Million

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Over the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PAX Gold token can now be bought for approximately $1,589.87 or 0.18554546 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PAX Gold has a total market capitalization of $14.63 million and approximately $197,558.00 worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00036613 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $480.63 or 0.05609228 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00026561 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00128113 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00019600 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00033209 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

PAX Gold Token Profile

PAX Gold (CRYPTO:PAXG) is a token. Its launch date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 9,204 tokens. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal . PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold . PAX Gold’s official message board is medium.com/paxos

Buying and Selling PAX Gold

PAX Gold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAX Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAX Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

