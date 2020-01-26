Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Columbus Circle Investors

Columbus Circle Investors cut its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 72.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,797 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 92,484 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors’ holdings in Paypal were worth $3,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Paypal by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 61,180 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its position in Paypal by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 15,726 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lifted its position in Paypal by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 92,610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,018,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. First American Bank acquired a new position in Paypal during the fourth quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in Paypal by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 13,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $275,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,959,677.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $2,693,550.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 407,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,708,160.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,379 shares of company stock valued at $9,197,226. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PYPL opened at $116.98 on Friday. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $121.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.75. The company has a market cap of $138.43 billion, a PE ratio of 54.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.94.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Paypal had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paypal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Paypal in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Paypal from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Paypal from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Paypal to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.35.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

