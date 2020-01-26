Paypoint plc (LON:PAY) Insider Buys £126.96 in Stock

Paypoint plc (LON:PAY) insider Rachel Kentleton acquired 12 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,058 ($13.92) per share, with a total value of £126.96 ($167.01).

Rachel Kentleton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 23rd, Rachel Kentleton purchased 13 shares of Paypoint stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,000 ($13.15) per share, with a total value of £130 ($171.01).

On Friday, November 22nd, Rachel Kentleton purchased 13 shares of Paypoint stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 942 ($12.39) per share, with a total value of £122.46 ($161.09).

PAY stock opened at GBX 1,014 ($13.34) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.00, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,015.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 945.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $693.16 million and a PE ratio of 16.02. Paypoint plc has a 1 year low of GBX 786 ($10.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,158 ($15.23).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a GBX 21 ($0.28) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. Paypoint’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.74%.

PAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Paypoint from GBX 835 ($10.98) to GBX 840 ($11.05) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paypoint in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,075.25 ($14.14).

About Paypoint

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Romania, North America, and France. The company offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles and prepaid debit card top-ups, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, broadband, and receipt advertising.

