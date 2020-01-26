Peony (PNY) Hits Market Cap of $66,525.00

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Peony has a market cap of $66,525.00 and $710.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Peony has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. One Peony coin can currently be bought for $0.0343 or 0.00000400 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Peony alerts:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010407 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000065 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Peony Coin Profile

Peony is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 2,058,213 coins and its circulating supply is 1,938,385 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io

Peony Coin Trading

Peony can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Peony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.