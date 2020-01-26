PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating and set a $133.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $135.53.

Shares of PEP stock traded down $0.74 on Friday, hitting $142.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,791,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,842,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $137.56 and its 200-day moving average is $135.00. PepsiCo has a fifty-two week low of $108.00 and a fifty-two week high of $144.15. The company has a market capitalization of $200.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.49%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEP. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,361,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,422,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,723 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,149,344,000 after acquiring an additional 890,014 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,480,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,829,000 after acquiring an additional 593,811 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,678,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,520,000 after acquiring an additional 112,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindsell Train Ltd grew its position in PepsiCo by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 4,749,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,258,000 after purchasing an additional 196,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

