PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.64 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) will post sales of $19.64 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.94 billion and the lowest is $18.35 billion. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR reported sales of $24.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 19.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR will report full year sales of $77.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $77.49 billion to $78.67 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $77.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $70.06 billion to $82.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR.

Get PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

NYSE PBR traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.77. 19,882,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,358,895. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has a 1 year low of $12.68 and a 1 year high of $17.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.41.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This is a boost from PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR’s previous dividend of $0.02. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 3,506.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,000,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $14,483,000 after buying an additional 973,168 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,905,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 2,633.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 302,574 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after acquiring an additional 291,505 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,336,000. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new position in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (PBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.