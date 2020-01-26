PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 163,600 shares, an increase of 155.6% from the December 31st total of 64,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of PFSW stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.33. The company had a trading volume of 41,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,941. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.36. PFSweb has a one year low of $2.03 and a one year high of $6.70. The firm has a market cap of $83.36 million, a PE ratio of -216.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.15.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The business services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.13. PFSweb had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $67.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.09 million. Equities research analysts forecast that PFSweb will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engine Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of PFSweb by 3.6% in the third quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,344,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 46,929 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of PFSweb in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of PFSweb in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of PFSweb in the second quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of PFSweb in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of PFSweb in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PFSweb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.95.

PFSweb, Inc provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and India. It operates through two segments, LiveArea Professional Services and PFS Operations. The company offers strategic commerce consulting services, including commerce strategy, omni-channel consulting, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, and platform evaluation/selection services; and design and digital marketing services, such as design, user experience, interactive development, search engine optimization and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics.

