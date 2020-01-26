Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) Short Interest Update

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 207.7% from the December 31st total of 2,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Pioneer Power Solutions stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.29. 740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,288. Pioneer Power Solutions has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $6.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.06. The stock has a market cap of $20.02 million, a P/E ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.97.

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.57 million during the quarter. Pioneer Power Solutions had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 6.86%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pioneer Power Solutions stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) by 25.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,740 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of Pioneer Power Solutions worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pioneer Power Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Pioneer Power Solutions Company Profile

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and services specialty electrical transmission, distribution, and on-site power generation equipment in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.

