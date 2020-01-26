PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PlayAGS, Inc. is a designer and supplier of electronic gaming machines and other products and services for the gaming industry. The company’s product line-up includes Class III EGMs for commercial and Native American casinos, video bingo machines for select international markets, table game products and interactive social casino products. PlayAGS, Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.57.

Shares of NYSE:AGS opened at $10.92 on Friday. PlayAGS has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $27.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.93 million, a P/E ratio of -16.55, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.19). PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 8.15% and a negative net margin of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $79.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PlayAGS will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 518,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,334,000 after purchasing an additional 25,957 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of PlayAGS during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of PlayAGS during the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PlayAGS during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. 98.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

