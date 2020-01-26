PlayCoin [ERC20] (PLY) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.81 Million

PlayCoin [ERC20] (CURRENCY:PLY) traded up 14.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. PlayCoin [ERC20] has a market cap of $3.81 million and approximately $266,176.00 worth of PlayCoin [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PlayCoin [ERC20] has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. One PlayCoin [ERC20] token can currently be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $274.18 or 0.03201324 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011694 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00202448 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00029805 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00124689 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PlayCoin [ERC20] Token Profile

PlayCoin [ERC20]’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 989,236,314 tokens. The Reddit community for PlayCoin [ERC20] is /r/playcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PlayCoin [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @playcoin_ply . The official website for PlayCoin [ERC20] is playcoin.game

PlayCoin [ERC20] Token Trading

PlayCoin [ERC20] can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayCoin [ERC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayCoin [ERC20] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayCoin [ERC20] using one of the exchanges listed above.

