Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Given New $61.00 Price Target at Sidoti

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) had its price objective upped by Sidoti from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Portland General Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Portland General Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.50.

Shares of POR traded up $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $60.35. 493,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,416. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.97. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $46.41 and a 12 month high of $60.51.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $542.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.94 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 7.95%. Portland General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 64.98%.

In other Portland General Electric news, VP William O. Nicholson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $165,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,344.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of POR. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 286.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000. 93.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

