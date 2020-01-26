PotCoin (POT) Price Up 2.2% Over Last Week

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 26th. In the last week, PotCoin has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. PotCoin has a total market cap of $1.61 million and approximately $974.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000084 BTC on major exchanges including Bleutrade, Poloniex, Cryptopia and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8,564.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $166.33 or 0.01942062 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.84 or 0.04002960 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.93 or 0.00653072 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.88 or 0.00745911 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00105915 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010528 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00029302 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.53 or 0.00624993 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

POT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 223,223,588 coins. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com

Buying and Selling PotCoin

PotCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tux Exchange, Bleutrade, Poloniex, Bittrex, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Trade By Trade. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

