Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 57.8% from the December 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Power REIT stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned about 7.79% of Power REIT worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Power REIT alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PW traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $8.35. The company had a trading volume of 17,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,094. Power REIT has a 12-month low of $5.16 and a 12-month high of $11.20.

Power REIT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages real-estate related to energy and transportation infrastructure. Infrastructure assets often have significant embedded real-estate value due to their proximity to supporting infrastructure, favorable geographic or other locational advantages and ownership of hard to acquire operating permits and/or rights of way.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Power REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.