PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $83.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

PTC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PTC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub upgraded PTC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Wedbush increased their price target on PTC from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of PTC in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on PTC from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PTC currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.57.

NASDAQ:PTC traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.05. 1,538,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,281. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.36. PTC has a one year low of $62.05 and a one year high of $102.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.65 and a beta of 1.14.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.13. PTC had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $356.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PTC will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other PTC news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $1,866,250.00. Also, EVP Kathleen Mitford sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $44,988.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,199.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,203 shares of company stock worth $1,958,626 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PTC by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,202,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,176,000 after purchasing an additional 951,754 shares in the last quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in PTC during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,703,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PTC by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,287,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,192,707,000 after acquiring an additional 751,495 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in PTC during the 4th quarter worth about $43,293,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PTC by 309.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 523,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,948,000 after acquiring an additional 395,231 shares during the period. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

