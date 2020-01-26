Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Receives $238.13 Average Target Price from Analysts

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $238.13.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PSA shares. Argus cut their price objective on Public Storage from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI downgraded Public Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $246.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $230.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays set a $256.00 price target on Public Storage and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th.

PSA stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $224.47. 644,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,715. The company has a market capitalization of $38.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $213.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.90. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $199.53 and a twelve month high of $266.76.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $729.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.26 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 60.98% and a return on equity of 33.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 75.76%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in Public Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Public Storage by 595.3% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

