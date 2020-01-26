Quant (QNT) Trading Up 1.4% Over Last 7 Days

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One Quant token can currently be purchased for $3.24 or 0.00037879 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and Fatbtc. Quant has a total market cap of $39.16 million and $1.51 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Quant has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quant Token Profile

Quant is a token. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network . The official website for Quant is quant.network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Quant

Quant can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Fatbtc. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

