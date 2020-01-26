Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Cut to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on QUOT. Dougherty & Co upgraded Quotient Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Quotient Technology in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an underweight rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quotient Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, First Analysis upgraded Quotient Technology from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.45.

NYSE:QUOT traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.33. 228,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,969. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.28 and its 200-day moving average is $9.35. The stock has a market cap of $940.61 million, a P/E ratio of -29.51 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Quotient Technology has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $11.99.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $114.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Quotient Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Quotient Technology will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrew J. Gessow bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $52,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,499.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Connie L. Chen sold 12,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $122,321.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 260,573 shares in the company, valued at $2,564,038.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,931 shares of company stock worth $301,771 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Quotient Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Quotient Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 54,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 10,146 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,781,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,094,000 after acquiring an additional 231,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 84,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 9,294 shares in the last quarter. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

