Rapids Hits Market Capitalization of $1.01 Million (RPD)

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Rapids has a total market cap of $1.01 million and $67.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rapids has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. One Rapids token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $281.60 or 0.03256044 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011599 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00202788 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00030096 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00125479 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Rapids

Rapids’ total supply is 22,224,015,533 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,471,433,531 tokens. Rapids’ official website is www.rapidsnetwork.io . Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD

Buying and Selling Rapids

Rapids can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapids should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rapids using one of the exchanges listed above.

