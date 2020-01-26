Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Short Interest Down 29.4% in January

Posted by on Jan 26th, 2020

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 695,200 shares, a decline of 29.4% from the December 31st total of 985,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 434,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RTLR. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Rattler Midstream from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rattler Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Rattler Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays set a $19.00 target price on shares of Rattler Midstream and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Rattler Midstream during the third quarter worth $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Rattler Midstream during the second quarter worth $49,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Rattler Midstream during the second quarter worth $52,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Rattler Midstream during the third quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in Rattler Midstream during the third quarter worth $161,000. 29.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RTLR traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.62. The stock had a trading volume of 77,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,251. Rattler Midstream has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $20.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.16.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $115.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.17 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Rattler Midstream will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Rattler Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rattler Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit