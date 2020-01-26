Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Short Interest Down 29.4% in January

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 695,200 shares, a decline of 29.4% from the December 31st total of 985,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 434,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RTLR. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Rattler Midstream from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rattler Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Rattler Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays set a $19.00 target price on shares of Rattler Midstream and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Rattler Midstream during the third quarter worth $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Rattler Midstream during the second quarter worth $49,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Rattler Midstream during the second quarter worth $52,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Rattler Midstream during the third quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in Rattler Midstream during the third quarter worth $161,000. 29.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RTLR traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.62. The stock had a trading volume of 77,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,251. Rattler Midstream has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $20.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.16.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $115.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.17 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Rattler Midstream will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

