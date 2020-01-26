Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

REGN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and issued a $395.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 11th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $390.11.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded down $11.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $345.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,103,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,171. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $271.37 and a 12-month high of $442.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $374.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $324.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $1.54. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 28.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 20.26 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, VP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.14, for a total transaction of $632,667.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,647,429.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neil Stahl sold 7,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.52, for a total transaction of $2,492,861.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,159,698. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 109,543 shares of company stock worth $40,357,770. 11.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

