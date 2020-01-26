Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) Receives $29.71 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.71.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RTRX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Retrophin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Retrophin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Retrophin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

RTRX stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.32. 368,710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,702. Retrophin has a 1 year low of $10.87 and a 1 year high of $24.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.60. The stock has a market cap of $713.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 4.94.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $44.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.31 million. Retrophin had a negative net margin of 71.70% and a negative return on equity of 43.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Retrophin will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total value of $52,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steve Aselage sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total transaction of $69,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 250,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,490,937.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock worth $132,280. Insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Retrophin in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Retrophin by 641.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Retrophin in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Retrophin in the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Retrophin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,000.

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

