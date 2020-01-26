Rheinmetall AG (ETR:RHM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Rheinmetall AG (ETR:RHM) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €110.10 ($128.02).

A number of research firms have issued reports on RHM. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €102.00 ($118.60) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group set a €128.00 ($148.84) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Oddo Bhf set a €87.00 ($101.16) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, HSBC set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th.

Rheinmetall stock traded down €0.30 ($0.35) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €102.50 ($119.19). 127,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,244. Rheinmetall has a 12-month low of €83.06 ($96.58) and a 12-month high of €118.60 ($137.91). The business’s 50-day moving average is €102.23 and its 200-day moving average is €105.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.02, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion and a PE ratio of 14.08.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

