Rise (RISE) 24 Hour Volume Tops $232.00

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 26th. In the last week, Rise has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. Rise has a market capitalization of $222,865.00 and $232.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rise coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, RightBTC and OpenLedger DEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rise alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00043150 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000718 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Rise Profile

Rise (RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 142,817,564 coins. The official message board for Rise is medium.com/rise-vision . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rise is rise.vision . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” “

Buying and Selling Rise

Rise can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, RightBTC and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.