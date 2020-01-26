Rogers Communications’ (RCI) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at CIBC

CIBC reissued their hold rating on shares of Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) in a research report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $68.00 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on RCI. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Rogers Communications to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.00.

RCI traded down $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $50.30. The company had a trading volume of 420,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,747. The firm has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.50. Rogers Communications has a 1 year low of $45.94 and a 1 year high of $55.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 24.00%. Rogers Communications’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Rogers Communications will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 48.24%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RCI. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 668 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Willingdon Wealth Management increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 23.4% during the third quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 1,549 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Rogers Communications during the third quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Rogers Communications during the second quarter worth about $261,000. Institutional investors own 43.69% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

