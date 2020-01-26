Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $50.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Rush Enterprises operates the largest network of Peterbilt heavy-duty truck dealerships in North America and John Deere construction equipment dealerships in Texas and Michigan. Their current operations include a network of dealerships located in Texas, California, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Colorado, Arizona, New Mexico and Michigan. These dealerships provide an integrated, one-stop source for the retail sale of new and used heavy-duty trucks and construction equipment; aftermarket parts, service and body shop facilities; and a wide array of financial services. “

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Rush Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on shares of Rush Enterprises from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Rush Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUSHA traded down $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $43.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,176. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.32. Rush Enterprises has a 52-week low of $33.73 and a 52-week high of $49.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.34.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 23,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $1,060,070.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,223.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 1.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 25.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management increased its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 4.7% in the third quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 12,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 2.9% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 23,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 1.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rush Enterprises (RUSHA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.