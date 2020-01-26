Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ryerson Holding Corporation is a services company that processes and distributes metals. The Company, through its subsidiaries, purchases, processes, and distributes various forms of stainless steel, aluminum, carbon, alloy steel, nickel, and red metals. Ryerson serves several industries including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery. It has operations primarily in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China and Brazil. Ryerson Holding Corporation is headquartered in Chicago. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Ryerson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

NYSE:RYI traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,839. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.22. The company has a market capitalization of $416.38 million, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Ryerson has a twelve month low of $6.21 and a twelve month high of $12.54.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Ryerson had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 54.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ryerson will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Ryerson by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 201,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Ryerson by 2.1% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 98,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its position in Ryerson by 11.2% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 23,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in Ryerson by 4.4% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 98,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in Ryerson by 41.0% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 23,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,815 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.44% of the company’s stock.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

