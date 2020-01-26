Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $433.66 Million

Equities analysts expect Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) to report sales of $433.66 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $427.01 million and the highest is $445.50 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties posted sales of $360.57 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full year sales of $1.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($1.01). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 62.86% and a net margin of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $379.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RHP. ValuEngine raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.80.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, CEO Colin V. Reed bought 6,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $86.01 per share, with a total value of $552,700.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RHP. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the third quarter valued at $33,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the second quarter valued at $41,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the second quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 223.2% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $86.26. 398,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,147. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1 year low of $70.83 and a 1 year high of $91.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.32 and its 200 day moving average is $83.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.43%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

