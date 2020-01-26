SAExploration (NASDAQ:SAEX) Sees Large Volume Increase

SAExploration Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SAEX) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 500,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 422,673 shares.The stock last traded at $2.28 and had previously closed at $2.28.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SAExploration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 3.26.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in SAExploration by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 632,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SAExploration in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in SAExploration by 286.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 138,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 102,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in SAExploration in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

About SAExploration (NASDAQ:SAEX)

SAExploration Holdings, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides seismic data acquisition and logistical support services in Alaska, Canada, South America, West Africa, and Southeast Asia. Its seismic data acquisition services include program design, planning and permitting, camp service, survey, drilling, recording, reclamation, and in-field data processing.

