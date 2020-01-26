SAExploration (NASDAQ:SAEX) Sees Large Volume Increase

SAExploration Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SAEX) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 500,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 422,673 shares.The stock last traded at $2.28 and had previously closed at $2.28.
Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SAExploration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 3.26.
About SAExploration (NASDAQ:SAEX)
SAExploration Holdings, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides seismic data acquisition and logistical support services in Alaska, Canada, South America, West Africa, and Southeast Asia. Its seismic data acquisition services include program design, planning and permitting, camp service, survey, drilling, recording, reclamation, and in-field data processing.
