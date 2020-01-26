Safe (SAFE) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $64,949.00

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 26th. In the last seven days, Safe has traded 6% lower against the dollar. One Safe coin can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00003592 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, DragonEX and CoinEgg. Safe has a total market cap of $6.47 million and $64,949.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Safe Coin Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org.

Buying and Selling Safe

Safe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, ZB.COM and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

