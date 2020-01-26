SALT (SALT) Price Down 1.5% This Week

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. SALT has a total market capitalization of $3.86 million and $65,065.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SALT token can currently be purchased for $0.0481 or 0.00000555 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN, AirSwap, Huobi and IDEX. During the last seven days, SALT has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $285.77 or 0.03295035 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011556 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00202335 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00030137 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00125925 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About SALT

SALT launched on July 28th, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,637 tokens. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com . SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com . SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here

SALT Token Trading

SALT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Kyber Network, IDEX, Liqui, Upbit, OKEx, LATOKEN, Radar Relay, Huobi, Bittrex, ABCC, AirSwap and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

