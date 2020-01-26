Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.71.

SLB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Tudor Pickering raised Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. TheStreet downgraded Schlumberger from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 target price for the company.

NYSE SLB traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.77. The stock had a trading volume of 10,407,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,614,677. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.13 and its 200 day moving average is $36.39. Schlumberger has a twelve month low of $30.65 and a twelve month high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.59.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 136.05%.

In related news, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total transaction of $151,032.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $2,332,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,794,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,735 shares of company stock valued at $3,594,864 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 14,172.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,796,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $309,825,000 after acquiring an additional 7,741,700 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 14,241.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,921,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,119,000 after buying an additional 2,901,600 shares during the period. Exor Investments UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,130,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,868,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,571,386,000 after buying an additional 2,340,320 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,216,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,921,000 after buying an additional 717,943 shares during the period. 76.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

