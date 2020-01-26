Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $18.67

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.67 and last traded at $18.79, with a volume of 29805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.55.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

The firm has a market cap of $521.30 million, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $405.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Richard Peach sold 24,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $526,607.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 184,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,023,923.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter B. Saba sold 9,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $206,632.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,872.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCHN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the second quarter valued at about $18,769,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 274,901.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 142,949 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,222,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,152,000 after purchasing an additional 79,777 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,643,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,191,000 after purchasing an additional 35,680 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 131.5% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 58,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 33,293 shares during the period. 88.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

