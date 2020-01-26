SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:SDR) PT Raised to GBX 3,320 at Credit Suisse Group

SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:SDR) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 3,250 ($42.75) to GBX 3,320 ($43.67) in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SDR. Berenberg Bank cut SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,510 ($46.17) target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 3,205 ($42.16) to GBX 3,190 ($41.96) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 2,950 ($38.81) to GBX 3,230 ($42.49) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,145.78 ($41.38).

LON:SDR opened at GBX 3,265 ($42.95) on Friday. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 has a 52 week low of GBX 2,508 ($32.99) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,456 ($45.46). The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion and a PE ratio of 19.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,310.38 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,089.12.

In related news, insider Michael W. R. Dobson sold 41,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,257 ($42.84), for a total value of £1,356,247.37 ($1,784,066.52). Also, insider Michael W. R. Dobson sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,371 ($44.34), for a total transaction of £2,528,250 ($3,325,769.53).

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

