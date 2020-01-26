Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Posted by on Jan 26th, 2020

Shares of Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SE shares. ValuEngine cut shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.50 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of SEA from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Shares of NYSE:SE traded up $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,812,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,425,563. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.59. The company has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.62. SEA has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.50.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.23. SEA had a negative net margin of 86.49% and a negative return on equity of 104.70%. The firm had revenue of $763.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 214.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that SEA will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SEA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.98% of the company’s stock.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Analyst Recommendations for SEA (NYSE:SE)

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit