Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SE shares. ValuEngine cut shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.50 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of SEA from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Get SEA alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SE traded up $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,812,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,425,563. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.59. The company has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.62. SEA has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.50.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.23. SEA had a negative net margin of 86.49% and a negative return on equity of 104.70%. The firm had revenue of $763.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 214.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that SEA will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SEA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.98% of the company’s stock.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.