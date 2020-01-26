Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $78.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.32 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 28.49%.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock opened at $28.94 on Friday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12 month low of $22.35 and a 12 month high of $31.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.19 and its 200-day moving average is $27.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.01.

Several research firms have recently commented on SBCF. Zacks Investment Research raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. ValuEngine raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.13.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and treasury management services, as well as home mortgage products; and brokerage and annuity services.

