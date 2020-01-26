SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

SPNE has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut SeaSpine from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised SeaSpine from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SeaSpine from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Shares of NASDAQ SPNE traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.82. The stock had a trading volume of 104,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,746. SeaSpine has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $18.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.42. The company has a market cap of $301.26 million, a P/E ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 0.15.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.08). SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 27.36% and a negative net margin of 26.22%. The company had revenue of $39.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.48 million. Research analysts expect that SeaSpine will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Keith Valentine bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.03 per share, with a total value of $220,600.00. Insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPNE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,725 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 51,737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 10,140 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,856 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SeaSpine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,512,000. 65.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SeaSpine

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

