Secure Energy Services Inc (TSE:SES) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Secure Energy Services Inc (TSE:SES) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$8.14.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SES. CIBC lowered their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$8.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$8.00 price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

Shares of TSE:SES traded down C$0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$4.61. 322,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.35, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.62. Secure Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$4.02 and a twelve month high of C$9.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $723.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.87 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.36.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.0225 per share. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 375.00%.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

Secure Energy Services Inc provides integrated and specialized services to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating in the Western and the United States. The company's Processing, Recovery and Disposal division owns and operates midstream infrastructure that provides services, such as storing, shipping, clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, marketing of oil, treatment, oilfield waste processing, landfill disposal, and produced and waste water disposal, as well as the purchase and resale of oil.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.