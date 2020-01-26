Semux Trading Up 4% Over Last 7 Days (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 26th. One Semux coin can now be bought for about $0.0900 or 0.00001060 BTC on popular exchanges. Semux has a market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $1,177.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Semux has traded 4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00042431 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00017724 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00009232 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003377 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005162 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000704 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000132 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Semux Coin Profile

Semux (CRYPTO:SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Semux’s total supply is 12,712,343 coins. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject . Semux’s official website is www.semux.org

Semux Coin Trading

Semux can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Semux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Semux using one of the exchanges listed above.

