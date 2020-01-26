Sentinel Chain (SENC) Market Capitalization Tops $303,984.00

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 26th. Sentinel Chain has a total market capitalization of $303,984.00 and $627.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel Chain token can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Gate.io, CoinBene and COSS. Over the last week, Sentinel Chain has traded up 3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sentinel Chain Token Profile

Sentinel Chain’s genesis date was January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 tokens. The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Sentinel Chain is www.medium.com/sentinelchain . Sentinel Chain’s official website is www.sentinel-chain.org . Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Sentinel Chain Token Trading

Sentinel Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, COSS, IDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

