Seven Generations Energy Ltd (TSE:VII) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Seven Generations Energy Ltd (TSE:VII) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.63.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VII. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$10.50 target price on shares of Seven Generations Energy in a research note on Friday, November 8th. CIBC increased their price target on Seven Generations Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Seven Generations Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Shares of Seven Generations Energy stock traded down C$0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$7.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,760,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,588. Seven Generations Energy has a one year low of C$5.99 and a one year high of C$11.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.35, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.02.

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$680.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$677.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seven Generations Energy will post 0.7200001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Seven Generations Energy

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in development of natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 537,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta; and in the approximately 506,000 acres in Montney.

