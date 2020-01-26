Sheets Smith Wealth Management Decreases Holdings in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management reduced its stake in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in EPAM Systems by 69.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 63.8% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 58.0% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.60, for a total transaction of $553,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 2,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.92, for a total value of $409,840.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,942 shares of company stock worth $12,260,151. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

EPAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $230.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up from $215.00) on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. EPAM Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.82.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $227.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 53.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. EPAM Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $136.56 and a 12-month high of $236.04.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $588.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.82 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

