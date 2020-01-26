Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) Increases Dividend to $0.46 Per Share

Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This is a boost from Shell Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Shell Midstream Partners has raised its dividend by an average of 14.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Shell Midstream Partners has a payout ratio of 103.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Shell Midstream Partners to earn $1.71 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 104.1%.

Shell Midstream Partners stock opened at $21.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.05. Shell Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $22.70.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $125.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.18 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 104.00% and a net margin of 101.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SHLX. Barclays set a $21.00 price objective on Shell Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Shell Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Shell Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Shell Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.57.

About Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

