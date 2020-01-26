Short Interest in Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Grows By 195.9%

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 261,600 shares, a growth of 195.9% from the December 31st total of 88,400 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 139,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

APLT stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.66. The company had a trading volume of 912,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,328. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.72. Applied Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $53.26.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.14). As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Therapeutics will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 15.5% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 532,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after acquiring an additional 71,282 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors own 13.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APLT. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Applied Therapeutics from $29.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Applied Therapeutics from $24.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.67.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy.

